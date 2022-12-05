 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Strong case for RBI to take a pause after December policy meeting, says Chirag Mehta of Quantum AMC

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

From a valuation standpoint, sectors like financials, consumer discretionary like autos, and technology offer pockets of value, says Mehta

Chirag Mehta is the Chief Investment Officer at Quantum AMC.

Quantum AMC Chief Investment Officer Chirag Mehta is positive about the recovery being seen in the Indian economy, which, he says, should support earnings for the next two to three years.

The revival in real estate, pick up in IT hiring, improved credit growth and robust tax collections are the factors powering this cyclical recovery, he says.

Mehta, who has 19 years of experience in the financial markets, manages four funds largely in the field of alternative investments that include a gold fund, a multi-asset fund and an equity fund of funds.

He expects the RBI to go for “a 25-35 basis point rate hike with a divided Monetary Policy Committee" this week. In an interview to Moneycontrol, Mehta says going into next year, there is a strong case for the central bank to pause and recalibrate the monetary policy. Edited excerpts:

Do you still have a bullish view on the auto space considering the consumer sentiment?

Two-wheeler prices have seen significant price hikes over the past few years due to inflation in input prices and regulatory reasons. As income level improves over time, we believe the sector volumes have the potential for a substantial revival especially as we see rural growth improving.