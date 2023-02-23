 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment is bullish on IT despite inflation scare and favours private defence firms

Dipti Sharma
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Sachin Shah believes this is clearly a bottom-up market. Interestingly, he prefers private defence companies over state-owned companies.

Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment

At a time when the fear of inflation has kept several investors away from IT stocks, Sachin Shah, fund manager, Emkay Investment Managers, is upbeat about the prospects of IT companies.

“We believe the mega trend of transformation and migration of businesses moving from traditional in-house servers to digital and cloud servers is a trend that will play out over at least the next three-five years,” he told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He believes this is clearly a bottom-up market. Several large-caps in the IT, private banking, pharmaceutical and automobile sectors are available at decent valuations and a few mid- and small-caps in auto ancillaries, power equipment, engineering and electronics manufacturing are attractively valued currently, said the fund manager who handles assets worth more than Rs 800 crore. Interestingly, he prefers private defence companies over state-owned companies. Edited excerpts:

What is your reading of the latest earnings season?