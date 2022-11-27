 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | PSU banks an attractive play, stick to the strong ones, says this wealth manager

Nov 27, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

India can benefit from a recession-led fall in commodity prices. Achieving the RBI growth estimate for FY23 could be seen as a better-than-expected outcome given the current uncertainties, says Sameer Kaul of TrustPlutus Wealth

Sameer Kaul of TrustPlutus Wealth

Sameer Kaul of TrustPlutus Wealth is of the opinion that the market pressure points of 2022 will not be at play in 2023 as they show signs of reversal for the better.

But participants would do well to keep an eye on the rate of growth of major economies as financial institutions have been cutting their next year GDP forecasts at regular intervals, says he.

An avid reader, Kaul has an experience of more than 27 years and leads the wealth management practice for Trust Group.

He thinks state-owned banks are an attractive play, as they have strengthened their balance sheet by providing for stressed accounts but Investors should stick to the stronger PSU banks, Kaul says in an interview to Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts:

Are you confident enough about PSU banks now they have cleaned their balance sheets? Are these stocks overvalued after the recent rally?

PSBs (public sector banks) are an attractive play on the growing Indian economy, as these banks now have strengthened their balance sheet by providing for stressed accounts.