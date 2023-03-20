 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Now valuations reasonable, India has more upside risk than downside, says this smallcase manager

Mar 20, 2023

India is more resilient from bank runs as deposit base is distributed and there is more friction in larger transactions.

Abhishek Banerjee of Lotusdew

“After the recent banking crisis, I am particularly worried about the UK where inflation is very high,” says Abhishek Banerjee, smallcase manager & Founder, and CEO of Lotusdew in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Many of the UK pension funds run liability-driven investment plans to pay pensioners, so he expects that the next bank trouble can be in the UK if this were to spread even more.

He says valuations are reasonable and there is more upside risk than downside risk for India.

With over a decade of experience with asset allocation, portfolio construction and quantitative investments, Banerjee is bullish about the Indian banking system as few large and conservative banks make the bulk of deposits.