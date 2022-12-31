 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | How to control inflation without slipping into recession? This investment advisor explains

Dec 31, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

The single largest driver of markets would be liquidity. Interest rate movement, more specifically market expectations about monetary policy, will be dominant theme for 2023.

Manoj Trivedi of Jama Wealth

"Equity markets will be choppy in 2023. Liquidity, or the lack of it, will continue to drive markets," Manoj Trivedi, the co-founder and Director of Strategy at Jama Wealth, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Trivedi says a tightrope-walk-balancing need to control inflation without slipping into recession by various economies, particularly the US, will be the key.

On sector idea, "Given the rich valuations of companies in the private sector, and the quest for “multi-baggers” by active fund managers, we do expect a re-rating of many PSU stocks, which have been relatively under-valued," says Trivedi, who has over 30 years of experience in investment advisory, management consulting, project finance, and fintech.

Which are the key factors to keep equity markets volatile in 2023?

Equity markets will be choppy in 2023. The likely end of Russia-Ukraine war and the inferences that various countries make out of it will likely shape many political decisions in the coming years, although the end of war will in itself be welcome.

Liquidity, or the lack of it, will continue to drive markets. The tight rope walk balancing need to control inflation without slipping into recession by various economies, particularly the US, will be the key.