Daily Voice | Expect more challenges and M&A activity in US & EU banking space, says Sahil Kapoor of DSP Investment Managers

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Earnings growth and variability of earnings remains the key risks to markets.

Sahil Kapoor is the Head Products and Market Strategist at DSP Investment Managers

On the recent banking crisis, Sahil Kapoor, Head – Products & Market Strategist at DSP Investment Managers says most measures of interbank risks are still contained and need to be monitored closely for any disruptions to this space. He expects more challenges and M&A activity in the banking space in US and EU.

On India, he feels earnings growth and variability of earnings remain the key risks to equity markets.

On the sectors, Sahil with more than 14 years of research experience across asset classes and businesses says DSP is overweight on banking, healthcare, select consumer names in auto and auto ancillaries, and engineering & infrastructure space.

What is your take on the FOMC meet outcome?