Daily Voice | This investment expert feels consumption is going to be a long term story

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Given the backdrop of the rural economy also showing signs of recovery and the big city demand being more or less consistent, there is a reason to believe that FMCG should have a better story going ahead in the next two to three years.

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

"We believe that Indian equities will outperform the other markets in the near-term future. We had a reasonably good budget, in fact, there was nothing adverse in the budget," Santosh Joseph, Founder of Refolio Investments said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The key take-away from the RBI monetary policy is that, though the inflation issue is still not fully settled, we are in a more manageable situation right now than before, he observed.

The financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance thinks the big sector or trend that could outperform is going to be consumption.

Joseph believes that the trend is only going to get better and as more people come into the ambit of being consumers and the purchasing power of the average Indian citizen increases. This will mean more money in the hand of investors, and hence, more consumption power.