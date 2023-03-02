 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Consumer Discretionary theme should be considered as long-term bet: Aashish Sommaiyaa

Nickey Mirchandani
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

According to the WhiteOak Capital CEO, nothing in the markets is going to change in a hurry unless there is clarity on interest rates and a de-escalation of geopolitical tension, maybe in the latter half of 2023.

Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management

Consumer Discretionary sectors should be considered as long-term potential investments, Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

Although one needs to determine if the surge in demand for travel will continue in 2023, sectors such as hotels and innerwear will perform exceptionally well in the long run due to their association with the likely increase in per capita income and GDP growth, he said. At this stage, it’s advisable to be cautious and not make assumptions based on what occurred in 2022, he said. Edited excerpts:

There is an intense selling pressure by FIIs and overall participation remains very tepid. How differently is your view of the markets right now since the hawkish stance pretty much remains the same in the US?

When we speak to investors as well as advisors and mutual fund distributors, we do find that there is some kind of indifference or defensiveness setting in, because if you see, in the last one and a half years, barring a few sectors or barring a couple of sector rotations, one can assume that client portfolios haven't seen any returns coming through. That is something which always causes people to rethink. We know that these are the times when things become cheap. But the reality is that because of the news flow and because of the last one and a half years of going nowhere, you can sense that people are on the side-lines, and you can sense that some kind of despondency is setting in.