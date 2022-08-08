GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
NEWS
4.3
Markets
Commodity Markets Live: Wheat prices near all-time high; Will government come to the rescue?
Moneycontrol News
Aug 08, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
India could scrap a 40 percent duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices. What is leading India to an all-time high price? Find out with Karunya Rao and Manisha Gupta.
first published: Aug 8, 2022 12:29 pm
