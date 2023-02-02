 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clean Science and Technology shares zoom after healthy Q3 earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The chemical manufacturing company reported a 44.5 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 84 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with strong operating performance and a healthy topline for the quarter.

Clean Science and Technology shares rallied more than 7 percent on February 2, tracking healthy earnings performance for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23).

The chemical manufacturing company reported a 44.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 84 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 with strong operating performance and a healthy topline for the quarter.

The revenue from operations increased by 31 percent to Rs 237.4 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges.

On the operating front, its EBITDA came in at Rs 108.2 crore, up 42 percent over the year-ago period, with the margin rising 3.5 percentage points to 45.58 percent in Q3FY23.