Chalet Hotels spikes 6% in afternoon trade on healthy earnings growth for Q3

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 24, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

Chalet Hotels shares spiked nearly 6 percent in afternoon on January 24 on the back of healthy earnings across parameters announced for the quarter ended December FY23.

The stock traded at Rs 362 on the NSE at 2:19pm, keeping up its northward journey for the fourth consecutive session.

The hotel chain operator has clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 102.3 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and a significant increase from profit of Rs 15.7 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The growth in numbers were driven by a healthy topline as well as operating performance. Higher other income also boosted profitability.