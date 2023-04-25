 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bullish on the Indian markets, Nifty may hit new highs in May: IIFL Finance’s Sanjiv Bhasin

Shivam Shukla
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

The first 15 days of April have made up for all the pessimism of February and March, says IIFL Finance’s Sanjiv Bhasin. He believes that the market might hit new highs in May 2023.

Market veteran and Director IIFL Finance, Sanjiv Bhasin, in a recent conversation, shared his views with CNBCTV18 on market along with his sectoral outlook going ahead. He discussed how the Indian markets are going to respond to the upcoming data from the US and the global markets, along with why he is so bullish on the Indian story going ahead.

The market has been taking a breather now after Infosys and TCS numbers how do you feel about the market?

The first 15 days of April have made up for all the pessimism of February and March. I think we are headed for a superb close in April. Nifty might hit new highs in May 2023.

Hence, at 16,800 we were grossly oversold, whereas 17,500 is the equilibrium. Once we get past 18,500 we will talk about the bull market. I think, on all parameters, India stands out.