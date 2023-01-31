 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023: Saketh Ramakrishna shares a relatively low-risk strategy for option sellers

Jan 31, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Returns have usually been in the range of 1-1.5 percent, according to the founding partner of Optionables

Optionables' founding partner Saketh Ramakrishna shares how he manages risk in his non-directional strategy.

Budget Day can provide a great opportunity for option sellers, who can profit from the change in volatility over the first and second halves of the day. Saketh Ramakrishna, founding partner of Optionables Fintech, shares with Moneycontrol the strategy they have been following for the past few years. Edited excerpts from the interview.

Which day usually gives more trading opportunities around the budget? The day before, on the day or the day after?

Being an option seller, it will definitely be on the budget day. On the budget day, after the speech is over, the IV (implied volatility) of the options start to crash. Historically, on the day, the market moves 2.6-2.7 percent on average. That daily volatility starts to come down (after the speech) and along with that the option premiums start to drop drastically. Therefore, as an option seller, Budget Day gives a great opportunity.

Also read: Trading opportunities around the Budget Day and three rules to follow, according to Manu Bhatia