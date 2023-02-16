 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Brokerages positive on Apollo Hospitals despite subdued Q3; here's why

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Optimistic management commentary projecting a breakeven for Apollo HealthCo, improving and expansion plan have resonated well with brokerages

Despite reporting subdued earnings for the quarter ended December, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has garnered optimism from various brokerages, as the management commentary suggests the possibility of a turnaround for the healthcare giant.

The weak Q3 earnings were attributed to lower margins across businesses and increased spending for Apollo 24/7. Although the company's core healthcare business was impacted by a seasonal downturn, its pharmacy vertical managed to post year-on-year growth.

However, the optimistic management commentary projecting a breakeven for Apollo Health by the second half of the next financial year resonated well with broking houses. The management also aims for a higher occupancy rate from the next quarter.

Jefferies’ view