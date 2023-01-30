 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bond yields may rise, rupee upside capped, with all eyes on budget

Reuters
Jan 30, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

The government is expected to announce a record gross borrowing of 16 trillion rupees ($196.28 billion) for 2023-24 when it presents the federal budget on Feb. 1, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Indian government bond yields may rise this week as investors prepare for another year of record government borrowing, while the rupee's rise may be capped amid major central bank meetings.

Reuters reported on Friday the country was likely to keep its gross market borrowing below 16 trillion rupees ($196 billion) for 2023/24 as it does not want to destabilise the bond market with any negative surprises.

Traders expect the 10-year yield to test the 7.50% level as fresh borrowings are announced.