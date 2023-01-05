 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bond yields little changed after Fed minutes, traders eye debt supply

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday as the fall in oil prices was offset by relatively hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve in the minutes of the latest meeting.

Representative image

Government bond yields ended largely unchanged on Thursday as the fall in oil prices was offset by relatively hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve in the minutes of the latest meeting.

Market participants also stayed away, awaiting debt supply on Friday. New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.39 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 120 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.3271%, after ending at 7.3212% on Wednesday.

"The Fed minutes were evidently hawkish, and signalled a restrictive policy stance, albeit with smaller rate hikes continuing until credible softening of inflation is visible," said VRC Reddy, treasury head of Karur Vysya Bank.

"However, the steep fall in crude prices, weighed by recession fears and COVID-induced demand destruction in China, negated the pressure on yields."

The minutes of the Fed meeting showed policymakers still focussed on controlling the pace of price increases and worried about "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment to fighting inflation was flagging.