 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

BFSI, auto space to drive Q4FY23 earnings growth: Guatam Duggad of Motilal Oswal Finance

Nickey Mirchandani
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Consumer and IT sectors are expected to clock decent growth, while metals and cement are expected to be top laggards, he said. As far as new-age companies are concerned, valuations are still quite expensive. They are still not showing consistent profitability and the market caps are quite high, Duggad said.

Within these sectors, a few heavyweight stocks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and ONGC are doing the work.

Nifty50 is estimated to see a healthy 14 percent earnings growth for Q4FY23 despite a challenging global context, marked by a banking crisis in the West, macro slowdown in India, and FII outflows, said Guatam Duggad, Head of Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Service Ltd (MOFSL), in an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol.

This growth is led by just two sectors, financials and auto. Within these sectors, a few heavyweight stocks like SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and ONGC are doing the work.

Duggad expects earnings growth to be fuelled by the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and auto sectors, which are likely to rise 37 percent and 70 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, respectively.

Similarly, within Nifty, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, and BPCL are likely to contribute 82 percent to the incremental YoY accretion in earnings, he said.