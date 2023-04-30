 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bet on these 3 stock picks next week as the market momentum picks up

Jigar Patel
Apr 30, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

Recently Wipro has seen bullish divergence on a daily scale, the price was making lower lows, but RSI (relative strength index) was making higher lows.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Equity Research at Anand Rathi

Finally, after struggling for four consecutive months, the bulls were back in action during April 2023. Although the previous month was highly choppy, but this month provided a dominant move on the upside.

The index Nifty spot gained over 4 percent from previous month's close to recapture the 18,000 landmark. The domestic markets outperformed the global markets mainly due to the decent earning season so far and the absence of any negative triggers bolstered the sentiments.

The index confirmed a breakout from its previous swing high of 17,800. The overall theoretical target for the breakout comes to around 18,200 – 18,400 and support is expected at around 17,800 followed by 17,700.