Banking turmoil could reduce US government revenue, affect debt ceiling

The ongoing banking turmoil in the United States could add to the urgency of the debt-ceiling issue, said Brian Gardner, Stifel's chief Washington policy strategist.

The crisis in the banking sector could cause a credit contraction, which could potentially slow down the economy and reduce the government's revenue, Gardner told Yahoo Finance Live. These factors could further complicate efforts to raise the US debt ceiling.

The United States hit its $31.6 trillion debt limit in January, and lawmakers have been deadlocked on raising it.

The Treasury Department has been using "extraordinary measures" to continue servicing US debt payments, but those measures are expected to run out sometime this summer. This means that a divided Congress must pass legislation that sets a higher debt limit or face a catastrophic default.

Shivam Shukla