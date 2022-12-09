 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto ancillaries, engineering, infra likely to be turnaround sectors: Experts

Dipti Sharma
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

With global prices of metals such as aluminium, copper and steel having moderated recently, some experts see auto ancillaries, engineering, capital goods and infrastructure among a few others as turnaround sectors.

At a time when the metal prices have begun cooling off, there are several beneficiaries that the market participants are betting on. With global prices of metals such as aluminium, copper and steel having moderated recently, some experts see auto ancillaries, engineering, capital goods and infrastructure among a few others as turnaround sectors.

Prices of copper and aluminium on the London Metal Exchange have fallen nearly 14 and 13 percent year-to-date, while domestic hot rolled steel was down 16 percent in China.

China domestic hot rolled steel is down 25 percent from its high of 5,331 that it had hit on April 6, 2022. On March 4, 2022, Copper and aluminium on the LME had hit a high of 10,702 and 3,877 and since then, prices of both these metals had fallen 21 and 37 percent, respectively.

Anand Shah, Head PMS & AIF Investments, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, is of the view that intermediate consumers of metals are the ones that stand to benefit from the fall in metal prices.

He sees these intermediate metal consumers, which are an indirect play on manufacturing, as the turnaround sectors.