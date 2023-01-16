 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian shares inch higher, BOJ battles bond bears

Reuters
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

There were even rumours the BOJ might hold an emergency meeting on Monday as it struggles to defend its new yield ceiling in the face of massive selling.

Asian shares edged higher on Monday as investors waited nervously to see whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) would defend its super-sized stimulus policy at a pivotal meeting this week, while a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading.

That had markets in an anxious mood, and Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.0% to a two-week low.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan still edged up 0.5%, with hopes for a speedy Chinese reopening giving it a gain of 4.2% last week. China's blue chip index was also up 0.6%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.6%, while FTSE futures put on 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were flat, after a Wall Street bounce last week.

Earnings season gathers steam this week with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and the first big tech name, Netflix, among those reporting.