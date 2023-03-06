 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia stocks rally, bonds tense for US rate tests

Reuters
Mar 06, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

There was some disappointment that Beijing chose to lowball its growth outlook with a target of 5%, rather than the 5.5%-plus favoured by the market, but the recent run of actual data has been strong enough to keep investors optimistic.

Asian shares edged up on Monday while bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world's most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, after bouncing 1.5% last week.

Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.0% to a three-month top, while South Korean stocks added 0.6% helped by a softer reading on inflation.