Are pharma cos poised for a bull ride? Here's what analysts believe

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Alok Dalal of Jefferies believes the $27 billion domestic pharma industry is well-placed to achieve low double-digit growth in the coming years on increased spending on medicines as the population starts to age.

It's common to hear people refer to India as the 'pharmacy of the world', however, back home, the pharmaceutical sector has failed to evoke the same traction within the stock market. The sector has long remained an underperformer, barring the period of the COVID boom.

Pharma companies were plagued by a high base effect, increasing price erosion, and soaring input costs in 2022, which took a toll on their margins and resulted in a slump in stock prices. The Nifty Pharma index eked out 11.4 percent negative returns last year, a sharp underperformance compared to the Nifty 50's around 4 percent rise.

Nonetheless, something changed this year as the Nifty Pharma index, though still down around one percent in 2023 so far, has fared better than the headline Nifty 50, which has lost over 2 percent.

"With the waning of headwinds such as expensive valuations, price pressures and an unfavorable base effect, basically the primary causes for the sharp downturn in 2022, margin pressure is seen easing for pharma companies. This is what drove the improved performance by the sector," said Yadhu Ramachandran, research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.