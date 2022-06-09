 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO

Reuters
Jun 09, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

After news of early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering came earlier this day,the Ant Group revealed it has no plan to initiate an initial public offering via its WeChat account.

"Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.

Earlier today Chinese financial regulators were said to have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. However the group's latest Wechat post dismissed the claim.

 

 

Reuters
first published: Jun 9, 2022 06:15 pm
