Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO

Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering, it said on Thursday on its Wechat account.

"Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.

China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

Earlier today Chinese financial regulators were said to have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. However the group's latest Wechat post dismissed the claim.