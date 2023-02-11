 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Andrew Holland sees India catching up on flows in second half of FY24

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

Holland believes earnings upgrades are likely to begin in the second half of the next fiscal and capital expenditure may also start picking up pace which could drive inflows to India.

Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies.

India will catch up on flows in the second half of the next fiscal, said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

Earnings upgrades are likely to begin in the second half of the next fiscal and capital expenditure may also start picking up the pace which could drive inflows to India, Holland believes.

He is of the view that FY24 is about choosing where you put money because he sees other sectors giving significant returns, even higher than the index.

Holland believes that the benchmark could give up to 13 percent return on a compounded annual basis which is not a bad growth rate. But investing in specific sectors could help one spawn a return of 20-30 percent or even higher, he added.