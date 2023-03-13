 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why do analysts favour Titan even as investors lose interest in the stock?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 13, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

AK Prabhakar of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities says a slight correction in Titan's valuation towards Rs 2,000 can make it an excellent addition to investor portfolios

Despite experiencing a recent dip, Titan Co, a major entity in the retail jewellery segment, continues to receive favourable ratings from analysts.

According to Moneycontrol's Analysts' Call Tracker, the number of "buy" calls for Titan has increased to 27 from 25 in the last quarter, while the number of "hold" and "sell" calls have fallen to three each from four.

The stock has long been a darling of the Street, but of late, things do not seem to be working for the company. Its popularity has been threatened by its subdued performance in Q3, competition from smaller entities like Kalyan Jewellers and an overall downturn in the consumer discretionary sector.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, says that the rising competition, combined with aggressive pricing strategies, thanks to the one-nation, one-gold-price policy deployed by competitors like Kalyan Jewellers and Malabar Gold and Diamonds, coupled with their entry into the high-end jewellery segment, is the main reason for the decline in Titan's stock price.