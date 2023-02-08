 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Analyst Call Tracker: Why are fireworks missing for JSW Steel even as China reopens

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 08, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Out of the 32 brokerages covering JSW Steel, 26 of them had a "sell" or "hold" rating, with high valuations of the stock remaining a concern

The China reopening theme has turned things around for the metal pack as demand expectations continue to soar high. However, in a wave of optimism for most metal counters, JSW Steel appears to be the only dark spot.

As per Bloomberg's Analyst Call Tracker, JSW Steel remained the stock that analysts on the Street were the most pessimistic about yet again in January. Out of the 32 brokerages covering the stock, 26 of them had a "sell" or "hold" rating. The number of Sell calls were at 19, more than double the number of Buy ratings.

In a stark contrast, another major metal company, Hindalco Industries emerged as the stock that garnered the maximum optimism from the Street. All 24 brokerages covering the stock gave it a Buy rating.

The optimism for Hindalco arises largely from the reopening of China, the world's largest importer of metals, a move that is expected to boost demand for the company.