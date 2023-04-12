 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Analyst Call Tracker: Why are analysts lowering expectations from HCL Technologies?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

HCL Tech, which has a fairly sizeable exposure to the troubled BFSI segment in key US and Europe markets, is likely to report a drop in constant currency revenue growth in a seasonally weak fourth quarter. Its consistent underperformance is also a worrying factor.

Many analysts expect HCL Tech to underperform even on the operational front.

Analysts are lowering expectations from HCL Technologies and preferring others like Infosys in the large-cap IT space, according to reports by broking houses ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Global research and broking firm JP Morgan recently put HCL Technologies on its “negative catalyst watch" citing high near-term risks as a major blow for the IT giant.

JP Morgan also expects HCL to negatively surprise analyst expectations, while also seeing downside risks to demand.

ICICI Securities too sees HCL reporting the weakest set of earnings among IT companies under its coverage.