Amazon sees cloud slowdown in April, shares erase gains

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:41 AM IST

In extended trading, Amazon's stock initially added about $125 billion in value on its upbeat view of consumer sentiment and the company's holding its own among cloud competitors, only to see the entire gain vanish in a matter of minutes.

Amazon.com Inc signaled on Thursday its long lofty cloud growth would slow further as its business customers braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending, overshadowing the company's quarterly sales and profit that topped expectations.

In extended trading, Amazon's stock initially added about $125 billion in value on its upbeat view of consumer sentiment and the company's holding its own among cloud competitors, only to see the entire gain vanish in a matter of minutes.

The drop in the share price followed remarks by Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky, who told analysts that cloud customers kept trying to slim down their bills as of the second quarter and that Amazon was helping them do so to build long-term relationships.

That meant revenue growth rates were about 5 percentage points lower in April than in the first quarter, he said, referring to a period that saw a sequential drop.