Allcargo Logistics tumbles 29% as it trades ex-spinoff

The shares of Allcargo Logistics plummeted 28.5 percent in the morning trade on April 18, the ex-date for the company's proposed spin-off. The restructuring plan, which involves carving out two more firms, is aimed at decluttering the company and making it more structured.

The restructuring will also help Allcargo to adopt an asset-light model for its core business and unlock value for its demerged entities. Post the demerger, Allcargo Logistics will be split into three listed entities-Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) and TransIndia Realty and Logistics Parks Ltd (TRLPL).

The company has set April 18 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of the company who will be entitled to receive equity shares of ATL and TRLPL.

One fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each of ATL and TRLPL will be issued to the eligible Allcargo Logistics shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the company as on the record date, for every one fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each held in the company.

Dipti Sharma