After IAF, BEL bags orders worth Rs 43,00 crore from army, navy

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

The aerospace and defence electronics manufacturer expects to clock aggregate orders worth over Rs 20,000 crore each in the current fiscal and in FY24

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed contracts worth Rs 4,300 crore to supply warfare systems to the Indian Army and Indian Navy, the defence PSU said. This is its second order win in as many days for the company.

BEL will supply Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems worth Rs 3000 crore to the army. "These systems will be a real force multiplier and will further enhance the electronic warfare capability of the Indian Army," the company said on March 24.

It has received several orders worth Rs 1,300 crore from the navy for the supply of indigenously developed fire control, gun fire control, surveillance, tracking, ESM, sonar systems, etc.

On March 23, BEL had signed two contracts worth of Rs 3,800 crore with
the defence ministry for supplying Medium Power Radar and Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) to the Indian Air Force.