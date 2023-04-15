 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
44 smallcaps give double digit returns as market extends gains in third week

Rakesh Patil
Apr 15, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

For the week, BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap indices added 1 percent each.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty index rose 5.25 percent, Auto index up 3.6 percent, Metal up 3.2 percent and Bank index added 2.6 percent.

The market extended the gains in the third week ended April 13, despite a holiday, led by positive macro data, FII buying, however, investors remained concerned amid expectation of below normal monsoon, weak start of quarterly earnings and FOMC minutes hinted at a possible mild recession.

This week, BSE Sensex rose 598.03 points or 0.99 percent to close at 60,431, while Nifty50 rose 228.85 points or 1.3 percent to close at 17,828.

"Despite enduring four consecutive months of decline from November 2022 to March 2023, the Indian market has sustained its rally in the new financial year, with the Sensex reaching a level almost equivalent to that at the end of 2022," said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo.