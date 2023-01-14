 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
27 smallcaps gain 10-34% as market bounces back; midcap index flat

Rakesh Patil
Jan 14, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

During this week, BSE Large-Cap index added 0.6 percent, Mid-Cap index ended flat and Small-cap index rose 0.26 percent.

Market closed with a gain of 0.5 percent amid volatility for the week ended January 13, and pared some of the previous week's losses. Continued selling by FIIs and buying from DIIs, better than expected CPI data from US and India and positive start to the earnings from IT majors boosted the investor sentiment.

For the week, BSE Sensex rose 360.81 points or 0.60 percent to end at 60,261.18 and Nifty50 added 97.15 points or 0.54 percent to settle at 17956.6 levels.

However, for the month both the equity benchmarks lost 1 percent each.

Among sectors, BSE metal and information technology indices added 3 percent each and power and capital goods indices rose more than 2 percent each. On the other hand, BSE Consumer Durables index lost 3 percent and FMCG index shed nearly 1 percent.

BSE Large-Cap index added 0.6 percent, Mid-Cap index ended flat and Small-cap index rose 0.26 percent, during the week.

"The Frontline Index is trading in a very narrow range from 18,300 to 17,800 levels since past four weeks. The present scenario for traders has become very difficult because as volatility in the market has shot up on the one side and the trading range has narrowed down considerably on the other," said Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.