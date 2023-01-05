 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
17,000% return in 10 years but this market segment is a tough play

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Jan 05, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST

SME stocks are India’s best-performing market segment, which may give the impression that making money is easy but lack of insight, excessive froth and scarce liquidity mean it is anything but true

If you were to guess the best-performing index across the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the last 10 years without looking at the data, in all likelihood you would be wrong. The answer is the BSE SME IPO index, often overlooked by investors.

The index, launched in 2014 to track the performance of companies landing on the BSE SME platform, has a unique structure. Its constituents are those that debut on the platform. After completing a year, they are excluded from the index, unlike Nifty or Sensex where constituent stocks can be part of the index for years.

This unique structure makes it difficult to track the performance of companies over a longer term. Nonetheless, the stellar performance shows increased demand for small and medium enterprise (SME) stocks among a niche set of investors.

However, this steady rise also highlights the unsustainable valuations and a possible manipulation of prices in some pockets, which is often the reason behind such stocks being punished when they migrate to the mainboard exchange.

Big returns, bigger risks

The BSE SME IPO index has delivered an eye-popping 17,250 percent returns in the last 10 years, rising at a compound annual growth rate of 67.45 percent. This means just Rs 1,000 invested in the index at the beginning of 2013 could have been worth Rs 1.72 lakh today.