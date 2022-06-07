Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,470 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
:
Indian markets could open lower in line with largely negative Asian markets today and despite mildly higher US markets on Monday. All three major US stock indexes finished higher on Monday, but trimmed earlier gains as the 10-year Treasury yield breached 3% ahead of the next big inflation report later this week. US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market.
Nifty has consolidated on Monday after falling from higher levels on Friday. Having taken support from 16443, the index rose and closed higher than the low, though minorly in the negative. We think Nifty could remain in the 16353-16696 band for the next few sessions.
Oil prices:
Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on expected demand recovery in China as it relaxed tough COVID curbs and doubts a higher output target by OPEC+ producers would ease tight supply.
Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.2%, at $119.70 barrel at 0050 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $118.75 a barrel. The benchmark hit a three-month high of $120.99 on Monday.
Asian Markets Updates
FII and DII data
: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 2,397.65 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, to the tune of Rs 1,940 crore worth of shares on June 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 140 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,432 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
US Markets: US stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in Amazon.com and other mega-cap growth shares, while persistent worries over inflation and interest rates kept a lid on the market. Shares of Amazon.com Inc rose 2% and were the biggest positive for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the online retailer split its shares 20 for 1.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or 0.05%, to 32,915.78, the S&P 500 gained 12.89 points, or 0.31%, to 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.64 points, or 0.4%, to 12,061.37. Twitter Inc shares slipped 1.5% after billionaire Elon Musk said he might walk away from his buyout offer if the social media company fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.