Magicbricks introduces AI-powered tool project market scanner to help builders, brokers in sales

Mar 13, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

In a statement, Magicbricks said it has launched AI-powered marketing solution tool 'Project Market Scanner (PMS)' for developers and real estate agents. The tool matches buyers with the right properties in real-time.

In a statement, Magicbricks said it has launched AI-powered marketing solution tool 'Project Market Scanner (PMS)' for developers and real estate agents. The tool matches buyers with the right properties in real-time.

The PMS tool will help developers access relevant and high intent homebuyers by using sophisticated algorithms and data analytics to personalise and automate search results, increasing reach by up to 65 per cent.

The tool acts as a reach maximiser, predicting results based on customers and previous search history, so that each project reaches its maximum response generation capacity.