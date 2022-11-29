 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Looming S&P 500 bear case sees 15% drop on Fed balance-sheet unwind

Bloomberg
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

While rate increases get all the blame for this year’s bear market, an analysis by Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading team suggests the balance-sheet procedures have had more sway on equities in 2022, explaining virtually all their twists and turns.

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Federal Open Market Committee meets next week to decide rates after the chairman recently defended the central bank's continued support of the U.S. economy even as inflation hits uncomfortable levels. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Bulls getting comfortable with Federal Reserve rate-hike policy have another threat to contend with, one that a team at Morgan Stanley says has the potential to send stocks to fresh lows.

It’s the unwinding of a decade-old program to flood the economy with cash, known colloquially as quantitative easing, and now, as it’s undone, quantitative tightening. While rate increases get all the blame for this year’s bear market, an analysis by Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading team suggests the balance-sheet procedures have had more sway on equities in 2022, explaining virtually all their twists and turns.

Anyone expecting a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes to help equities emerge from the yearlong bear market may get a wakeup call from the ongoing impact of the Fed’s QT program, wrote the team whose members include Christopher Metli. They say the S&P 500 will drop as much as 15% by March, based on historic patterns and projected money flows in coming months.

“While the market is currently hyper focused on the Fed slowing the pace of hikes – which could still take stocks higher in the near-term – the elephant in the room is QT,” Metli and his colleagues wrote in a note earlier this month.

That the Fed remains the single biggest influence on equity markets was display Monday, when fresh hawkish rhetoric from policy makers sent the S&P 500 to a 1.5% loss. Down 17% for the year, the index is poised for its worst annual performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

QT is a key part of the monetary system that controls the amount of liquidity that affects asset prices. Just as the Fed’s bond purchases during the pandemic crisis helped inflate equity prices, their withdrawal is set to do the opposite by draining money out of stocks.