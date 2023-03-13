Logistics aggregator Raaho raises Rs 20 crore in pre-series A extension round

Gurgaon-based digital truck freight services provider Raaho has secured funding worth Rs 20 crore ($2.4 million) in an extended pre-Series A round, taking the total capital raised in the round to $3.8 million till date.

The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Roots Ventures, Blume Founders Fund, and prominent angels such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, K Krishna Kumar, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, and Aseem Khurana.

Raaho will use the funding secured in this round to build data science technology and expand its operations from the current 15 cities to 25 cities in the next six months, the company's founder Mohammed Imthiaz told Moneycontrol.

He added that the current round of cash infusion is part of Raaho's plans to expand its services across India. It aims to raise $20 million in the next 12 months.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

Raaho is looking to expand its operations to 50 cities by the end of 2023-24. The startup has operations across more than 15 cities in India including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. Related stories The only two survivors of today’s bloodbath on Dalal Street

India to discourage foreign trade settlement in Chinese yuan

SVB fallout: Nazara Tech to further diversify its cash reserves, says CEO Raaho provides on-demand trucking services through applications developed in-house with an aim to create operational and cost efficiencies for the Indian trucking industry. Its services include real-time tracking of freight-loaded vehicles, instant digital payments, and vehicle verification. In 2021, the startup raised $1.4 million as a part of its pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures and Nitish Mittersain of Nazara Technologies. Since its inception, Raaho claims to have successfully covered 20 million kilometres with over 15,000 trucks, catering to a customer base of more than 350 shippers. The company claims to have grown its business five times compared to the pre-COVID figures with profitable unit economics.

Moneycontrol News