GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
LIVE | Managing Market Turns: Nikhil Kamath on investing strategies and lessons learnt the hard way
May 18, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST
In an exclusive interview with N Mahalakshmi, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, talks about the dangers of leverage and beginner's luck, the Achilles heel of startupreneurs and inflation hedges.
TAGS:
#Managing Market Turns
#Nikhil Kamath
#stock market
#video
first published: May 18, 2022 10:39 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.