Live News: 3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions

Live News Updates: BCCI said that owing to harsh winter conditions in region and outfield lacks sufficient grass density are some of the reasons behind the change in venue.
Live News Updates: "The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.
Cricket
3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions
PM Modi at Aero India 2023
- Presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating.
PM Modi at Aero India 2023
- New highs are a reflection of a new India.
- Aero India was once just a show, but today this is a strength of the nation, and showcases India's defense capabilities.
- Appeal to youth of Karnataka to bring their innovation and technology to the defence sector.
- Today for global defence companies, India is not only a market, but a potential defence partner.
Aero India 2023
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.
Defence Minister at Aero India 2023
- Aero India is showcase of aerospace that has 2 important characteristics - height & speed.
- These 2 qualities define the working & personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making & delivering results.
- In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow
Aero India 2023
Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th edition of #AeroIndia2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
Our expectation is to deepen & broaden UK-India partnership: British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis
- "Our expectation is to deepen & broaden UK-India partnership. We're doing already in trade, we're negotiating FTA, we're doing on students numbers - India tops for students numbers in UK. Now we want to do it in defence area."
- "We've everything from the biggest, like Rolls-Royce. They're here because they're the world's outstanding producer of aircraft engines&want to work more closely with Indian Govt&companies. We've probably one of the biggest delegations ever to Aero India."
Aero India 2023
- Indian Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will be leading the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023.
PM Modi greets people on World Radio Day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.
- The theme for this year is "Radio and Peace".
Global Relations: Pakistan, US to hold defence talks to boost security ties
- Pakistan and the United States will hold defence talks in Washington today to explore various options for ramping up bilateral military and security ties, the foreign office has announced.
- The talks that would last from Monday to Thursday will be the second round of the Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue after the first round was held in Pakistan in January 2021, it said in a statement on February 12.
Parliament proceedings
- Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha today to amend Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh, as per ANI.
Parliament proceedings
- Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.
US urges UN vote to approve more aid access to Syria via Turkey
- The United States on February 12 called for the United Nations Security Council to "vote immediately" to authorize the delivery of U.N. aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more border crossings from Turkey after last week's deadly earthquake.
- "Right now, every hour matters," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., said in a statement.
- U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who is in Turkey and is will visit Syria soon, told Sky News that he would ask the Security Council to authorize aid access through two more border crossings, arguing there is "a very clear humanitarian case."
Earthquake near Afghanistan
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 100km South East of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 6:47 am, according to National Centre for Seismology.
Several explosions rock Gaza strip, Israel says it hit Hamas rocket factory
- Several explosions rocked the Gaza Strip early on Monday, as Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Palestinian enclave's Hamas Islamists to manufacture rockets, according to a Reuters report.
US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border | What do Canadian authorities say
- Canada was trying to piece together what was shot down over the Yukon.
- Speaking to Fox News, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said the balloon shot down over the South Carolina coast had been on a mission to get imagery of sensitive American nuclear sites.
US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border | What do authorities say
- Pentagon said that shooting down aerial objects is out of caution over American security.
- US Defense Dept is yet to know what the additional objects were, But feared threat to aviation
US fighter jets shoot down octagonal object near Canadian border
- The U.S. military shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron near the Canadian border on February 13, U.S. officials said.
- This is the fourth object downed this month as North American security forces have been on high alert for airborne threats.
- Officials said the latest object was shot down using a Sidewinder missile in U.S. airspace at an altitude of 20,000 feet (6,100 m), where it could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic.
PM Modi to inaugrate 14th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 today.
- Modi will inaugurate the five-day event on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities' at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.
- According to an official statement, the focus of Aero India-2023 this time will be on putting on display indigenous equipment / technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.
Earthquake near Sikkim
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred today at 4.15am 70km North West of Yuksom, Sikkim, according to National Center for Seismology.
Turkey, Syria death toll crosses 33,000; rescue ops still on
- Rescuers pulled survivors from the rubble on February 12, a week after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria.
- Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and began legal action over building collapses.
- Facing questions over his response to the earthquake as he prepares for a national election that is expected to be the toughest of his two decades in power, President Tayyip Erdogan promised to start rebuilding within weeks.
