Live News: 3rd Test of India vs Australia moved to Indore from Dharamsala due to harsh winter conditions

February 13, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

PM Modi at Aero India 2023

- New highs are a reflection of a new India.

- Aero India was once just a show, but today this is a strength of the nation, and showcases India's defense capabilities.

- Appeal to youth of Karnataka to bring their innovation and technology to the defence sector.

- Today for global defence companies, India is not only a market, but a potential defence partner.