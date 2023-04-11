 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kunal Kamra moves Bombay HC against government's amendment to IT Rules on content fact-checking

Aihik Sur
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

The Bombay High Court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to explain why the IT Rules 2023 should not be stayed and to "describe the factual background that necessitated the issuance of the amendments."

The Centre announced proposed amendments to the IT Rules on April 6 that would mandate a government-appointed organisation to identify any false or misleading content relating to the government.

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the government's recent amendment to the Information Technology Rules, which mandates that content related to the government be fact-checked by an organisation appointed by the Centre.

Political satirist Kunal Kamra filed the petition with the help of the digital rights organisation Internet Freedom Foundation. While hearing the matter on April 11, the Bombay High Court directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to explain why the IT Rules 2023 should not be stayed and to "describe the factual background that necessitated the issuance of the amendments."

The IT Rules (amendment), 2023 states that intermediaries like social media platforms will have to make “reasonable efforts” to ensure that users do not upload information about Central government “identified as fake or false or misleading”.

An organisation appointed by the government will be the arbiter of such content, and if intermediaries do not comply with the organisation's decision, they may lose their safe harbour status under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000.