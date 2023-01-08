 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Key economic events next week: Inflation data, India Q3 earnings, US banks’ Q4 results and more

Ravi Hari
Jan 08, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST

Here are the key economic events in India and from around the world to get you started for next week.

Important macroeconomic data releases from India and around the world in the upcoming week. (Representative Image)

Several macroeconomic events are scheduled for the next week in India and around the world. India will release important economic data, including retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and industrial production as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), on January 12. While the RBI uses CPI data to prepare its bi-monthly monetary policy, IIP tracks changes in the level of industrial production.

Other major global economic data releases will be CPI data from the US, Tokyo and China. China's December economic figures are also eagerly awaited following the end of Covid lockdowns and restrictions in the country.

In addition, UK will publish GDP numbers for November. The most notable report from the European Union is the unemployment data, while Russia will release its inflation data on January 11.

In India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech are set to release their Q3FY2023 results, thereby kickstarting the Q3 earnings season in the country. In the United States, the fourth-quarter earnings season begins on January 13, with large banks such as JP Morgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo & Company, and Bank of America reporting their earnings.

Let's take a look at the key economic data releases for the week beginning January 9:

January 10 (Tuesday)