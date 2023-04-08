 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KCR to stay away as Modi visits Telangana, won’t receive PM at airport

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Telangana today to launch projects worth Rs 11,360 crore, including an AIIMS. He will also flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat train, the second such train for the state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (Image: PTI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao will stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the southern state on April 8, a report said.

The CM would also not receive the Prime Minister at Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport on his arrival, news agency ANI reported.

Modi is visiting the state to inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,360 crore and will later fly to Tamil Nadu to open the new terminal of the Chennai airport.

Telangana is due for assembly elections later this year and the BJP’s attempts to make inroads in the state have pitted it against KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.