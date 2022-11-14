 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kalrock Capital says raids on Florian Fritsch will not impact Jet Airways' revival

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Kalrock Capital said that Fritsch is assisting in investigations by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria.

Kalrock Capital Partners on November 14 said that the ongoing investigation by regulatory agencies in Europe against its promoter Florian Fritsch will have no impact on its acquisition of Jet Airways.

The financial asset management company also said that Fritsch is assisting in investigations by regulatory agencies in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Austria.

The probes are based on anonymous complaints filed in relation to certain businesses where Fritsch is a financial investor in his personal capacity, Kalrock said in a statement.

"Florian confirms that neither Kalrock Capital Partners nor Jet Airways have any connection with these ongoing investigations, or the charges made thereunder, and these investigations have no impact on the acquisition of Jet Airways, and Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains committed towards Jet Airways," the company said.

Jet Airways had stopped operations in April 2019 after running out of cash, in October 2020 the National Company Law Tribunal approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of Kalrock and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.

The plan to monetise its assets has been postponed by Jet Airways owing to a deadlock between the Jalan-Kalrock consortium and the lenders over the outline of its resolution plan.