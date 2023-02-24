 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Jayanth Varma Exclusive Interview | Dissent is healthy; I approach MPC deliberations with a great deal of humility

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

India’s central bank increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent earlier in February to fight persistent higher inflation. This was the sixth straight hike in 10 months.

Jayanth Varma, Member, MPC, RBI

Jayanth R Varma, one of the external members of the Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Committee, has dissented against the majority view on policy rate approach for long.

For long, Varma has spoken emphatically on a variety of crucial issues, including risks to MPC’s credibility arising out of inaccurate policy guidance and the danger to nascent economic growth revival from consecutive back-to-back rate hikes.

In the February round of the monetary policy, Varma argued that the 25 basis points (bps) rate hike announced by the panel was unwarranted in the context of diminished inflationary expectations and heightened growth concerns.

Varma, a Professor of Finance at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, further argued that a repo rate of 6.50 percent very likely overshoots the policy rate needed to achieve price stability and further tightening was not desirable. He voted against the resolution to increase the policy repo rate to 6.50 percent.