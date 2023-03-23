 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jack Dorsey’s Block falls after Hindenburg says it’s short the stock

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Shares of Block Inc. slumped after Hindenburg Research said it’s betting on a decline in the stock, saying the payments company led by Jack Dorsey has misled investors.

Block declined 20% to $58.35 at 8:53 a.m. in New York in US premarket trading. Block didn’t immediately reply to an email request for comment from Bloomberg News before regular business hours.

Hindenburg published its report after a two-year investigation, the firm, run by Nathan Anderson, said in a report on published on its website and distributed via Twitter. Dorsey, Block’s chairman, was a co-founder of Twitter.