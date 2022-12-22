 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is the work-from-anywhere model losing its popularity?

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

Human resource experts say managing productivity and driving the performance of employees in a remote work space, with zero in-person connection, is a big challenge

According to a Colliers-Awfis report, about 74 percent of office space occupiers are looking at distributed workspaces as a strategy to shift from location-centric to people-centric workspaces. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

When COVID-19 hit India in 2020 and caused companies to revise their Human Resource (HR) policies, it was a Eureka moment for creative minds in corporate decision-making rooms. Across sectors, Work-From-Home (WFH), Work-From-Anywhere (WFA) and flexible working hours became the new norm.

But as pandemic concerns subsided, back-to-office calls have got louder.

Social commerce start-up Meesho, for instance, said recently it will drop the WFA policy it announced a year ago and will adopt a flexi-office model starting on June 1, 2023.

Meesho said it had conducted a survey that found a majority of employees feel the need for more in-person connection to “foster collaboration, live our culture of speedy execution, and form informal bonds”.

Companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, International Business Machines (IBM) India, Mercedes-Benz India, and PwC are implementing a hybrid work model as they prepare their back-to-office plans, Moneycontrol has reported. In fact, 30-40 percent of KPMG employees in India are already working from their offices.