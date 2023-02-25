 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Is network expansion the booster dose diagnostic firms need?

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Experts are bullish about the sector, and cite multiple tailwinds that would help drive growth, including increasing health awareness, potential industry consolidation, and more.

Diagnostic companies are investing heavily in expanding their networks in a bid to increase their market share and boost post-pandemic revenues.

Companies like Dr Lal Pathlabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Vijaya Diagnostics, and others plan to grow their business both through increased online presence, as well as by setting up brick-and-mortar labs and collection centres.

While Metropolis Healthcare plans to establish 90 new labs and 1,800 new collection centres by FY25, Vijaya Diagnostic aims to expand its presence in the south and east markets.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is also preparing to open new centres in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, industry leader Dr Lal Pathlabs is focusing on expanding its presence in Tier II and Tier III cities to strengthen its geographical reach, while targeting a higher market share in the west and south markets.