IRB Infrastructure eyes 20% jump in order book in 2023-24

Yaruqhullah Khan
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The current order book for IRB Infra stands at Rs 21,000 crore, including Rs 9,000 crore for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), and Rs 12,000 crore for operational and management (O&M) projects.

Along with the growth in IRB Infra's assets, its toll collections are expected to rise 10-12 percent in 2023-24.

IRB Infrastructure Developers expects its current order book of Rs 21,000 crore to jump up around 20 percent in 2023-24 to around Rs 25,000 crore.

"We have today Rs 21,000 crore of order book and as per the strategy of the company, we will try to bag 20 percent higher order book than what we are consuming. For FY’24, we will try to bag around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crores worth of order book," Anil Yadav, Director, IRB Infrastructure told Moneycontrol.

Last month IRB Infra was selected as the preferred bidder for the Rs 2,132 crore build-operate-transfer or BOT project in Gujarat.

