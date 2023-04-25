 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Mankind Pharma's Rs 4,326-cr public issue keeps analysts upbeat on local flavour

Shubham Raj
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

The company has priced the issue in the range of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. It mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from a clutch of anchor investors including CPPIB, GIC, ADIA, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Blackrock

The Mankind Pharma public issue kept analysts bullish all along the course of its launch today to garner Rs 4,326 crore.

Mankind Pharma Ltd (MPL) develops and manufactures formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas and owns a host of consumer healthcare brands. MPL has around 36 brands in its kitty, including Manforce, Prega News, Unwanted -72, Moxikind and Nurokind, with many of them featuring in the Top 10 league in the covered markets. Perhaps the strongest point for the company is that it is almost entirely focussed on the domestic market with 97.6 percent of sales coming from India.

“We believe that MPL’s market leadership and brand recognition, coupled with the management’s bet on the recent acquisition of Panacea Biotech formulations, may provide a huge growth opportunity for the company,” said Mihir B Manek, a research analyst with Aditya Birla Capital. He has a ‘subscribe’ rating on the issue.

The company has priced the issue in the range of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. It mobilised Rs 1,297.9 crore from a clutch of anchor investors including CPPIB, GIC, ADIA, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and Blackrock, on April 24, a day before the float.